Police arrest two extortionists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Kalri Police during patrolling have arrested two alleged extortionists and street criminals from Maripur Road, Machar side here.

The police recovered a 9mm pistol from accused Abdul Rauf son of Abdul Razzak along with a loaded magazine of four live rounds and a 30 bore pistol with four rounds from accused Beebar son of Taj Muhammad, police sources said on Tuesday.

Abdul Rauf was also reportedly involved in committing robberies in lifts which had been shown in video footages, the sources said.