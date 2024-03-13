Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Female Drug Smugglers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Police arrest two female drug smugglers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Mardan City Police, led by SHO Mukadam Khan on Wednesday conducted a successful operation against drug dealers, resulting in the arrest of two female drug smugglers.

The arrested individuals, identified as Shumaila and Gulfam, residents of Ternab Charsadda, were apprehended while attempting to smuggle drugs to Punjab.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotics Act at the City Police Station.

