UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Fireworks Dealers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested two fireworks dealers and recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Gungmandi Police under the supervision of SHO Gungmandi Police Station launched a crackdown against fireworks dealers and rounded up two accused namely Tayyab Elahi and Javed.

The Police also recovered an ample quantity of fireworks from their possession and registered separate cases against them.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem directed the officers concerned to continue the crackdown against fireworks dealers and other lawbreakers on daily basis, the spokesman added.

