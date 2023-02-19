Police arrest two for aerial firing, fireworks at wedding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Kahuta Police raided a marriage party and arrested two accused for aerial firing, fireworks and creating panic in the area, said a police spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that Kahuta police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up two accused namely Usman and Ali Abbas setting off fireworks during a wedding ceremony and allegedly involved in aerial firing and possessing an illegal weapon.

He informed that police recovered a 30-bore pistol, rounds and fireworks items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.