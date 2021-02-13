UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two For Breaking In A Pharmacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:46 PM

Police arrest two for breaking in a pharmacy

The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 burglars who allegedly broke padlocks of a pharmacy in Tandojam town and stole cash in the wee hours of February 12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 burglars who allegedly broke padlocks of a pharmacy in Tandojam town and stole cash in the wee hours of February 12.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the suspects were identified with the help of CCTV footage. He said that the Tandojam police arrested the suspects Rasool Bux Sipio and his son Dilawar Sipio in a raid near the Bypass road. He said that the police recovered the stolen amount from the suspects. According to the spokesman, Rasool Bux worked as a watchman in the market around Malakand chowk and that he carried out the theft with his son.

The traders of Tandojam town have expressed gratitude to SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh for making the recovery and for arresting the culprits in around 24 hours after the incident. Separately, the Qasimabad police arrested a person selling the banned Indian gutka in the local market. The SHO Sagheer Hussain Sangi informed that the suspect Amjad Malik was arrested from London Town area. Police recovered 40,000 sachets from his possession and later charged the suspect in a FIR,he added.

Related Topics

Police Road London Hyderabad Malakand Qasimabad February FIR Market From

Recent Stories

Awarding Senate tickets prerogative of party: Rehm ..

34 seconds ago

Old enmity claims life in Faisalabad

35 seconds ago

7.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima, ..

37 seconds ago

US Senate Votes to Call Witnesses in Trump Impeach ..

38 seconds ago

78 candidates file Senate election nomination pape ..

40 seconds ago

Greek Prime Minister calls on skeptical citizens t ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.