Police arrest two for breaking in a pharmacy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 burglars who allegedly broke padlocks of a pharmacy in Tandojam town and stole cash in the wee hours of February 12.

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the suspects were identified with the help of CCTV footage. He said that the Tandojam police arrested the suspects Rasool Bux Sipio and his son Dilawar Sipio in a raid near the Bypass road. He said that the police recovered the stolen amount from the suspects. According to the spokesman, Rasool Bux worked as a watchman in the market around Malakand chowk and that he carried out the theft with his son.

The traders of Tandojam town have expressed gratitude to SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh for making the recovery and for arresting the culprits in around 24 hours after the incident. Separately, the Qasimabad police arrested a person selling the banned Indian gutka in the local market. The SHO Sagheer Hussain Sangi informed that the suspect Amjad Malik was arrested from London Town area. Police recovered 40,000 sachets from his possession and later charged the suspect in a FIR,he added.