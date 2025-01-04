Police arrest two for making bogus calls on emergency helpline 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi district police have arrested two accused for making bogus calls on Emergency Helpline 15, said a Police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that an accused, Aftab made a bogus call on helpline-15 that four street criminals snatched money from him at gunpoint and managed to escape from the scene.

On investigation by Saddar Baroni Police, no incident of robbery was found. A case was registered against the accused who made the bogus call and he was sent behind the bars.

The spokesman said that another accused namely Azeem also made a bogus call on 15 that his motorcycle was stolen, but when R.

A. Bazaar Police investigated, the call was found bogus as the matter was of monetary dispute and not of bike lifting.

A case was registered against the accused, who made the fake call and he was arrested.

The spokesman said that a wrong call can deprive a citizen of getting help in emergency.

15 Emergency Helpline is for the convenience of the citizens and legal action would be taken against misuse of the helpline, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations added.