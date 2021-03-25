UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up two persons from different areas and recovered a 12 bore repeater and a 44 bore rifle from their possession, said police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that Gujar Khan police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested two persons namely Muhammad Ashfaq and Muhammad Raziq and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

He said that police were conducting operations against criminals on a regular basis without any discrimination.

He said, the police would continue their operations against criminals and lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.

More Stories From Pakistan

