Police arrest two for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up two persons from different areas and recovered a 12 bore repeater and a 44 bore rifle from their possession, said police spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that Gujar Khan police on the directives of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested two persons namely Muhammad Ashfaq and Muhammad Raziq and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

He said that police were conducting operations against criminals on a regular basis without any discrimination.

He said, the police would continue their operations against criminals and lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.