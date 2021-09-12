UrduPoint.com

Police arrest two for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up two persons from different areas and recovered two 30 bore pistols, a rifle and ammunition from their possession, said police spokesman on Sunday.

He informed that Morgah police arrested an accused namely Muhammad Adeel and recovered a 30 bore pistol while Wah Cantt police arrested Hassan for having a rifle, a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused while further investigations were underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar informed that police had made tight security arrangements for Cantonment Local Bodies elections and the officers concerned were directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators particularly for displaying weapons.

He said that police made all-out efforts to ensure implementation of Code of Conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan and maintain law and order during elections.

