Police Arrest Two For Raping 10 Years Old Girl

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Police arrest two for raping 10 years old girl

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Airport police have arrested two suspected of sexually assaulting 10 years old girl.

According to a police spokesman, on complaint of the father of the victim, a case was registered in Airport police station and police managed to arrest both the accused namely Imran and Adnan.

He informed that a police team under the supervision of SHO Airport took immediate action and arrested the accused.

The victim was also sent to the hospital for medical examination, the spokesman informed.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Tasawar Iqbal said that the accused would be challaned with solid evidence so that exemplary punishment could be given to the rapists.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that abuse of women and children would not be tolerated and they would be brought to justice at all costs.

