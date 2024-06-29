Police Arrest Two For Shooting, Injuring Traffic Warden
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) In a swift response on Saturday, police have arrested two suspects for shooting and injuring a traffic warden while performing duty. The incident occurred when the traffic warden, Hamza, stopped Nauman for violating a traffic signal. Nauman, along with his accomplice Aizaz, opened fire, injuring Hamza.
During the altercation, Traffic warden Asrar's uniform was also torn.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took immediate notice of the incident and ordered the prompt arrest of the suspects.
A special team, led by SDPO Cantt, was formed and used scientific investigation methods and human intelligence to capture the suspects.
SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz confirmed that the arrests were made with solid evidence.
CPO Hamdani emphasized that those who threaten the lives and property of citizens and police officers will be held accountable by the law.
Recent Stories
CDA's one-window operation to remain open on weekends
Bagnaia turns the heat up on MotoGP leader Martin
Tickets issued to 33 vehicles
Rs 980m imposed on 9,631 electricity thieves
ECNEC clears re-alignment of KKH at cost of RMB 13.067b, PC-1 of New Gwadar Airp ..
Economic development impossible without peace, stability: Ahsan Iqbal
Second-time lucky for Kasatkina as she wins Eastbourne WTA final
Fagioli makes first Euros start for Italy against Switzerland
Tennis: ATP Mallorca Open result
Tennis: Eastbourne International ATP result
Chambers across country emphasize importance of regional trade to boost exports
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide to bat first against South Afri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA's one-window operation to remain open on weekends4 minutes ago
-
Tickets issued to 33 vehicles8 minutes ago
-
Rs 980m imposed on 9,631 electricity thieves8 minutes ago
-
ECNEC clears re-alignment of KKH at cost of RMB 13.067b, PC-1 of New Gwadar Airport7 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif urges female students to bring about change32 minutes ago
-
Police conducts massive search operation42 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain brings relief to city52 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses to improve cooperation between Punjab, Central Asian regions52 minutes ago
-
UAF arranges entrance test52 minutes ago
-
FCCI demands resolution of food security issues52 minutes ago
-
Orders issued to ensure law, order in Muharram1 hour ago
-
CS GB forms committee to conduct fact finding inquiry of excess employees in Communication, Work Dep ..1 hour ago