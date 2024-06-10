Police Arrest Two For Smuggling Gutka
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 07:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Orangi police station of district West on Monday arrested two individuals suspected of smuggling gutka and seized a large quantity of the smuggled gutka.
The police reported that the suspects transported the hazardous Indian gutka from Sakran, Balochistan, using a car with fake license plates.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a targeted operation in Sector-13, resulting in the recovery of 20 sacks of smuggled Indian gutka, a car, and fake number plates.
The suspects, identified as Hidayatullah and Taj Muhammad, confessed to distributing the smuggled gutka in various areas of Karachi, Thatta, Makli, and Badin.
A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.
