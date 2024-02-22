Police Arrest Two Gang Members
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) District Police have arrested two members of a robbery gang involved in looting a citizen here on Thursday.
According to a police spokesman the accused, identified as Subhan and Noman had robbed a house in the area of Kalar Syedan.
He informed that an investigation in this regard has been initiated. Important disclosures are expected from the accused, he added.
Superintendent Police (Sadar) appreciated the police action and reiterated that those who attack the lives and property of citizens will not escape from the grip of the law.
