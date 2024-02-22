Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Gang Members

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Police arrest two gang members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) District Police have arrested two members of a robbery gang involved in looting a citizen here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman the accused, identified as Subhan and Noman had robbed a house in the area of Kalar Syedan.

He informed that an investigation in this regard has been initiated. Important disclosures are expected from the accused, he added.

Superintendent Police (Sadar) appreciated the police action and reiterated that those who attack the lives and property of citizens will not escape from the grip of the law.

Related Topics

Attack Police Robbery From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

1 hour ago
 Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

14 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

14 hours ago
AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

14 hours ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

14 hours ago
 AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

14 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

14 hours ago
 'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's ..

'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora

14 hours ago
 Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan