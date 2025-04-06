Police arrest two gangsters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The R A Bazaar Police on Sunday arrested a two-member gang of criminals involved in snatching motorcycles from bike riding service providers.

The police also recovered two motorcycles which they had snatched from the Bykea riders at gun point, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The arrested suspects were identified as Adeel and Azhar. They used to book bikes without using the app and snatch motorcycles at gunpoint.