Police Arrest Two Gangsters, Recover Motorbikes, Mobile Phones

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Police arrest two gangsters, recover motorbikes, mobile phones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police on Monday arrested two members of a criminal gang and recovered two stolen motorbikes,mobile phones and weapons from them.

The Deputy Inspector General Police (Operations) had directed all zonal officers, Superintendent of Police (SP) (Investigation) for renewed efforts against the persons involved in anti-social activities.

Following his orders, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a police team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CIA Hakim Khan, comprising Inspector Abdul Gahfoor along with others, said a news release.

The team successfully arrested two members of a gang identified as Dansih Javed Bhatti s/o Javed Bahtti resident of Zia Masjad Islamabad and Ghanzafar Haroon s/o Haroon Messiah resident of Iqbal Town Islamabad.

Both the accused were accused of snatching in the limits of Khanna police station.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and Deputy Inspector General (Operations) appreciated the performance of CIA police team.

