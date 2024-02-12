Open Menu

Police Arrest Two In Gutka Business

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Police arrest two in gutka business

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The police in a crackdown on Monday apprehended two individuals involved in the illicit gutka,mawa trade and

seized over 12 kg of the hazardous substance from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that arrests were made following separate operations conducted by the Kalri and Nabi Bukhsh police stations.

The arrested were identified as Danish and Abdul Umair, were found in possession of 6.900kg and 5.800kg of gutka respectively.

The police registered cases against the accused and started investigations.

