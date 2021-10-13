Police arrest two in triple murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) ::Local police have arrested two accused involved in murder of three persons some days back in the limits of Dera Town Police Station.

The alleged killers were arrested by a police team led by Station House Officer, Mukhtiar Hussain.

According to police, the killers shot dead three persons including a man, his son and nephew when they were returning home after fajr prayers.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Zarif and Muhammad Yousaf.