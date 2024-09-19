Police Arrest Two In Woman Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail, police have intensified the crackdown on criminal activities in the region.
In a recent operation, the Changla Gali police arrested two suspects implicated in the burning and murder of a 23-year-old woman.
The suspects include the victim's husband and sister-in-law.
The incident occurred on August 28, when the suspects allegedly set fire to the young woman within the jurisdiction of the Changla Gali police station. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she did not survive her injuries.
Following a complaint lodged by the victim's father, a case has been registered against the suspects and further investigation underway.
