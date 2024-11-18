Police arrest two injured dacoits

Tandlianwala police claimed to have arrested two dacoits after a shootout late Sunday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Tandlianwala police claimed to have arrested two dacoits after a shootout late Sunday.

The accused were identified as Siddi Ahmed and Nazir. A police spokesperson said that about 2a.m.

a call was received by 15 that some dacoits were looting passersby by setting up a picket near 424-GB, Satiana Road. A police force rushed to the site and encircled the area.

The criminals opened fire on the police. In retaliation, two dacoits were arrested in an injured condition. They were rushed to hospital for treatment. Four dacoits fled.