Police Arrest Two Injured Dacoits After Encounter

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 07:35 PM

In a joint action Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar police, two dacoits were arrested in injured condition after an encounter in the jurisdiction of B-Section Police Station

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :In a joint action Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar police, two dacoits were arrested in injured condition after an encounter in the jurisdiction of B-Section Police Station.

Both the dacoits were involved in snatching cash and motorcycles at gunpoint.

The police chase started after an incident by the criminals in Sanghar and the criminals entered in the jurisdiction of Shaheed Benazirabd, which was immediately communicated to SBA Police.

Shaheed Benazirabad Police on information cordoned off the area after which the suspects opened fire on police party.

The police retaliated and arrested two dacoits in injured condition.

The dacoits were identified as Javed Zardari and Sajid Rajpar.

Further investigation was in progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

