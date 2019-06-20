UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Involved In Firing, Injuring Transgenders In Mardan

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:50 PM

Police arrest two involved in firing, injuring transgenders in Mardan

Mardan police arrested two people who were involved in a firing incident in which two transgenders were injured Wednesday night

Mardan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Mardan police arrested two people who were involved in a firing incident in which two transgenders were injured Wednesday night.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan in a press briefing said that the accused Rashid and Hamza opened fire at a vehicle in which transgenders were going to attend wedding party.

DPO said that both arrested men have confessed their involvement in firing at transgenders' vehicle.

He said the firing incident was a result of revenge from Rashid after fight with one transgender few days back.

Two transgenders were injured in the incident when their vehicle came under attack near Takht Bhai in Mardan district on Wednesday.

One of the victims, identified as Kalajayi, was shifted to Mardan Medical Complex Hospital in critical condition.The other victim was hit in hand and is out of danger.

Transgender community have demanded exemplary punishment to criminals involved in this incident and protection to them after recent incidents of violence against them.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Fire Police Marriage Vehicle Rashid Mardan Criminals From

Recent Stories

Govt to register prize bonds to curb money launder ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Urges National Airlines to Avoid Dangerous Rou ..

13 minutes ago

All Russian Travel Companies Confirm Readiness to ..

8 minutes ago

Ahsan Khan, Amir Liaquat and Bushra Amir nominated ..

10 minutes ago

Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind not signing a ..

10 minutes ago

Amendments required for success of amnesty scheme

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.