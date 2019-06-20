Police arrest two involved in firing, injuring transgenders in Mardan

Mardan police arrested two people who were involved in a firing incident in which two transgenders were injured Wednesday night

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan in a press briefing said that the accused Rashid and Hamza opened fire at a vehicle in which transgenders were going to attend wedding party.

DPO said that both arrested men have confessed their involvement in firing at transgenders' vehicle.

He said the firing incident was a result of revenge from Rashid after fight with one transgender few days back.

Two transgenders were injured in the incident when their vehicle came under attack near Takht Bhai in Mardan district on Wednesday.

One of the victims, identified as Kalajayi, was shifted to Mardan Medical Complex Hospital in critical condition.The other victim was hit in hand and is out of danger.

Transgender community have demanded exemplary punishment to criminals involved in this incident and protection to them after recent incidents of violence against them.