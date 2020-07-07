UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two Killers In Raid

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Police arrest two killers in raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The police arrested two killers successfully for murdering a man and throwing his body in deserted place after committing crime in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police Station, a spokesman informed here on Tuesday.

The detained killers namely Salman Khan and Sajid Khan confessed before investigators that they murdered Rizwan Ullah as he was involved in assaulting Salman Khan sexually .

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali briefed CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas that police managed to arrest the killers from KPK by using latest technology.

The CPO appreciated police team's efforts for arresting the criminals and said that strict action must be taken against such anti-social elements.

