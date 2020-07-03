UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two Kite Sellers; Recover 1500 Kites

Fri 03rd July 2020 | 07:24 PM

Police arrest two kite sellers; recover 1500 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers managed to net two persons besides recovering 1500 kites and 48 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police on the directive of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids and netting violators of kite flying ban.

The Morgah police taking action against kite sellers and kite flyers netted one Raja Babar Naseem and recovered 1500 kites while Bani police arrested one Ghulam Qamar for having 48 string rolls, he said.

The spokesman said the raids would be continued to ensure implementation on the ban on kite flying. The strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against rules violators, he added.

