Police Arrest Two Kite Sellers; Recover 500 Kites

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Police arrest two kite sellers; recover 500 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers managed to net two besides recovering 500 kites and four kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids and netting kite flying ban violators.

He said, Civil Line and Bani police taking action against kite sellers and kite flyers netted Nosherwan and Khan Zaman and recovered 500 kites and four string rolls.

He said, the raids would continue to ensure implementation on the ban on kite flying. Strict action in accordance with the law is being taken against the violators, he added.

