Police Arrest Two Kite Sellers With 225 Kites, 15 String Rolls

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police while conducting raids in different areas managed to arrest two kite sellers and recovered 225 kites and 15 kite flying string rolls.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani had directed the police officers to launch operations against kite flyers and kite suppliers.

He informed Saddar Baroni police rounded up two accused namely Ahmed Sami and Ahmed Ali on recovery of 225 kites and 15 string rolls.

The spokesman said that the accused involved in illegal activities like kite flying, kite selling and aerial firing would be dealt with iron hands.

He said, kite flying has been declared a non-bailable offence and the accused will be punished with imprisonment of 3 to 7 years.

The citizens should fulfill their social and legal responsibility and play a role in preventing kite flying and aerial firing, he added.

