Police arrest two kite sellers with 230 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Potohar Division Police arrested two kite sellers and confiscated 230 kites and 14 kite flying string rolls from their possession in the jurisdiction of Race Course and Morgah Police Stations here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police arrested a kite seller namely Usman and seized 200 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls from his custody.

Similarly, Morgah police also rounded up a kite seller namely Faizan for having 30 kites and four kite flying string rolls.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the police teams and said that anti-social elements must be punished and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.