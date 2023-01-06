UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Kite Sellers With 230 Kites

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Police arrest two kite sellers with 230 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Potohar Division Police arrested two kite sellers and confiscated 230 kites and 14 kite flying string rolls from their possession in the jurisdiction of Race Course and Morgah Police Stations here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police arrested a kite seller namely Usman and seized 200 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls from his custody.

Similarly, Morgah police also rounded up a kite seller namely Faizan for having 30 kites and four kite flying string rolls.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the police teams and said that anti-social elements must be punished and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

Related Topics

Police From Race

Recent Stories

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies ..

MoHRE applies financial contributions to companies failing to raise Emiratisatio ..

8 minutes ago
 Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

Virtual studio of Pakistan Television inaugurated

16 minutes ago
 Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: ..

Visa regime simplified for Pakistani businessmen: Kazakhstan Ambassador

38 minutes ago
 SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parent ..

SHC hands over Dua Zahra temporarily to her parents

45 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

2 hours ago
 Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.