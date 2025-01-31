Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Kite Sellers With Over 1900 Kites, 68 String Rolls

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Police arrest two kite sellers with over 1900 kites, 68 string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest two kite sellers on recovery of over 1900 kites and 68 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed, that Westridge police arrested a kite seller namely Akram and seized 1500 kites and 30 string rolls while Airport police rounded up a man named Niaz for having 480 kites and 38 string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

