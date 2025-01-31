Police Arrest Two Kite Sellers With Over 1900 Kites, 68 String Rolls
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest two kite sellers on recovery of over 1900 kites and 68 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Friday.
He informed, that Westridge police arrested a kite seller namely Akram and seized 1500 kites and 30 string rolls while Airport police rounded up a man named Niaz for having 480 kites and 38 string rolls.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.
Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.
Recent Stories
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19
Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand
Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners
Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP
UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..
M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025
ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest two kite sellers with over 1900 kites, 68 string rolls2 minutes ago
-
Rain at some districts with snowfall in upper parts predicted in KP12 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 23 kg drugs in 6 operations22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with six stolen motorcycles22 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for Kashmir solidarity Day in Dir Lower52 minutes ago
-
Sanaullah asks PTI to seek solution through dialogue, not deadlock1 hour ago
-
KP first province to form climate change policy: CM Assistant1 hour ago
-
Abbottabad police crackdown weapons recovered, suspect arrested in encounter1 hour ago
-
GOC, Jhelum, visits Mirpur-AJK Varsity1 hour ago
-
ICT admin reviews anti-polio campaign arrangements starting Feb 31 hour ago
-
Aqeel Ahmad tells PTI to choose dialogue over confrontation1 hour ago
-
NAHE launches 2-week faculty development programme for Associate Professors of Federal, KP2 hours ago