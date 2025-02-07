Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Kite Sellers With Over 400 Kites, String Rolls

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Police arrest two kite sellers with over 400 kites, string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police have arrested two kite sellers and recovered over 400 kites, six kite flying string rolls and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and conducting raids to net kite sellers and flyers.

He informed that Pirwadhai police arrested a kite seller namely Shabbir for having 400 kites and 4 kite flying string rolls.

Waris Khan police also rounded up a kite seller namely Rehan with 20 kites and two string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations Rawalpindi ordered the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

