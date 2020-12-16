UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two Land Grabbers, Recover Weapons

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Tarnol police, Islamabad on Wednesday arrested two land grabbers allegedly involved in illegal occupying a plot and recovered weapons from their possession.

Asad Aabbas, resident of Sarai Mahdoo Tarnol lodged a report with Tarnol police station that few armed persons were trying to occupy his plot forcibly, a police spokesman said.

Following the complaint, Superintendent of Police (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk constituted a team for prompt action.

This team including Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjad Haider Bukhari, Station House Officer Tarnol Inspector Rasheed Ahmed, Assistant Sub-Inspector Asif Raza along others conducted a raid and arrested two accused involved in forcibly occupying the plot.

Police team recovered weapons and ammunition from them while further investigation was underway.

While reviewing the overall performance of all Zones, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said land grabbing activities would not be tolerated and indiscriminate action would continue against those involved in illegally occupying land.

He asked Deputy Inspector General (Operations) to monitor himself all policing action against land grabbers and ensure that no group to do any new effort for disturbing or harassing people.

He directed to take prompt action on complaints of citizens and provide relief to them at the earliest. Islamabad police chief said that effective action should be ensured to protect lives and property of the citizens.

He said no sluggish attitude would be tolerated in this regard.

The IGP asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities professionally.

