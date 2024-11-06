Police Arrest Two Liquor Suppliers, Large Quantity Of Liquor Seized
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Police in Naseerabad have arrested two liquor suppliers and seized a large quantity of liquor following a crackdown on Wednesday.
The arrested individuals, identified as Bilal and Niaz, were members of a local gang.
During the operation, police recovered 240 tons of liquor along with 12 bottles from their possession.
The suspects were apprehended when Naseerabad police, on routine patrol, stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle.
Upon inspection, they found a significant amount of liquor hidden inside the vehicle.
The police have registered separate cases against both suspects, and further investigation was in progress.
SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz praised the efforts of the Naseerabad police team, emphasizing that the crackdown on drug and liquor suppliers will continue.
