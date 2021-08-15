UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two-member Dacoit Gang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad Noon police claimed to have arrested two members of dacoit gang and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone and weapons from their possessions.

SSP Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer directed all the police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime and secure the city against criminals, a news release on Sunday said.

Following these directions, SP (I-Area) Fida Hussain Satti constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti including SHO Noon police station Ishtiaq Hussain Shah along with others which nabbed two members of criminal gang , identified as Abid Khan and Hussain.

Police team also recovered snatched cash, mobile phone and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them at Noon and Tarnol police stations and further investigation is underway.

