Police Arrest Two-member Gang Involved In Street Crimes
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2024 | 09:08 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A two-member gang involved in multiple street crimes has been apprehended by the police, recovering a stolen amount of Rs 130,000 from their possession, sais a police spokesperson on Wednesday.
In addition to the recovered cash, police also seized the weapons used in the criminal activities. The arrested individuals have been identified as Samiullah and Zakir, both notorious for snatching purses and mobile phones from citizens. The Saddar Wah Police have registered separate cases against them, and further investigations are underway.
SP Potohar, Nasir Nawaz, commended the efforts of the police team and assured that the suspects will be presented in court with substantial evidence to ensure they receive due punishment. He reiterated that operations against organized and active criminal gangs will continue relentlessly, without any discrimination.
The SP emphasized that the Primary duty of the police is to safeguard the lives and property of the citizens, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.
