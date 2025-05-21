Police Arrest Two-member Of A Gang
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 11:03 PM
HASSAN ABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Hassan Abdal police on Wednesday arrested two members of a gang involved in banditry and animal theft, recovering stolen property and cash.
According to police sources, the police arrested Osama and Nadeem, residents of Jhatla and Bhaldar Jogi and recovered stolen animals, a motorcycle and cash.
The gang was involved in multiple incidents of theft and banditry, including snatching a motorcycle, mobile phone, and cash from a citizen, and stealing animals.
The police utilized modern scientific technology and human resources to track down and apprehend the accused.
The operation highlights the effectiveness of the local police in tackling crime and ensuring public safety.
APP/ghh/378
