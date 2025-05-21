Open Menu

Police Arrest Two-member Of A Gang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 11:03 PM

Police arrest two-member of a gang

Hassan Abdal police on Wednesday arrested two members of a gang involved in banditry and animal theft, recovering stolen property and cash

HASSAN ABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Hassan Abdal police on Wednesday arrested two members of a gang involved in banditry and animal theft, recovering stolen property and cash.

According to police sources, the police arrested Osama and Nadeem, residents of Jhatla and Bhaldar Jogi and recovered stolen animals, a motorcycle and cash.

The gang was involved in multiple incidents of theft and banditry, including snatching a motorcycle, mobile phone, and cash from a citizen, and stealing animals.

The police utilized modern scientific technology and human resources to track down and apprehend the accused.

The operation highlights the effectiveness of the local police in tackling crime and ensuring public safety.

APP/ghh/378

Recent Stories

India supporting defunct organizations to sabotage ..

India supporting defunct organizations to sabotage peace in Balochistan: Minist ..

46 seconds ago
 Waqar Mehdi concerned over prolonged power outages ..

Waqar Mehdi concerned over prolonged power outages in Sindh

47 seconds ago
 Karakoram International University (KIU) to establ ..

Karakoram International University (KIU) to establish Nursing School in GB

49 seconds ago
 Dialogue should serve nation, not individuals: Dr. ..

Dialogue should serve nation, not individuals: Dr. Tariq Fazal

50 seconds ago
 Police arrest two-member of a gang

Police arrest two-member of a gang

54 seconds ago
 Chandimal, Faheem lead Gladiators score 209-6 agai ..

Chandimal, Faheem lead Gladiators score 209-6 against United in Eliminator I

28 minutes ago
Haripur Police cracks down on drug peddlers, recov ..

Haripur Police cracks down on drug peddlers, recovers over 8 kg of hashish

28 minutes ago
 AJK PM Anwarul Haq strongly denounces Khuzdar terr ..

AJK PM Anwarul Haq strongly denounces Khuzdar terrorist act

28 minutes ago
 PMLQ leaders congratulates Syed Asim Munir on prom ..

PMLQ leaders congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

28 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to eliminate menace of terroris ..

Efforts being made to eliminate menace of terrorism: State Minister for Interior ..

28 minutes ago
 Ulema conference held to promote national unity & ..

Ulema conference held to promote national unity & solidarity with armed forces, ..

51 minutes ago
 PCCR condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Kh ..

PCCR condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan