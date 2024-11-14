Police arrest two members of dacoit-gang

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The police here on Thursday arrested two members of a robber-gang and recovered Rs 500,000 and illegal weapons from their coustody.

The police spokesman said the outlaws were identified as Allahrakkah and Mushtaq were arrested in jurisdiction of Saddar Police station.

The police recovered three pistols 30 bore , 20 cartridges and other valuables form them.

The police registered case against the accused and started further prob.