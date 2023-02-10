Police arrest two members of gang

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Wah Saddar Police on Friday arrested two members of a gang, besides recovering looted valuables and weapons from them.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Taxila circle, Mian Afzaal Shah told media persons that acting on a tip off, the police team raided the hide out of the gang and arrested its ring leader Sher Alam and Hamza Khan.

He said that looted booty, weapons and motorcycle utilized in various crimes was also recovered from their possession.

He said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused arrested confessed to committing various robberies and street crimes.