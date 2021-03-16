UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Two Members Of Gang, Recovers Cash, Weapon

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police have arrested two members of a gang and recovered stolen cash, 10 mobile phones, motorbike and weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police have arrested two members of a gang and recovered stolen cash, 10 mobile phones, motorbike and weapons from their possession.

The nabbed criminals, identified as Sulman Khan and Izhat-Ullah, were arrested by a special police team constituted in line with the directions of Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, who called for extensive efforts to curb the crime in the Federal capital, said a news release on Tuesday.

The team was led by CIA Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Hakim Khan, comprising Sub-inspector Zafar Iqbal, Assistant Sub Inspectors Safdar Hussain, Fayyaz Ahmed and others.

Cases were registered against them in Shams Colony, Golra and Ramna police stations, while further investigation was underway.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar had appreciated the efforts of team and directed all police officials to remain vigilant in their respective areas to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

