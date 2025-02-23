Police Arrest Two Most Wanted Robbers; Recover Rs 750,000 Looted Cash
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police arrested two most wanted robbers who were trying to flee after a robbery, said a police spokesman here on Sunday.
He informed that New Town police succeeded to net two robbers, wanted in several robbery and street crime cases. The robbers were arrested when they were trying to flee from the scene after a robbery from a citizen.
Police recovered 15 mobile phones, weapons, cash Rs 750,000 and other items from their possession.
During preliminary investigation, the arrested robbers namely Ehsanullah alias Three Star, the ringleader of the Three Star Robber and street criminal gang and Ijaz, confessed their involvement in more than two dozen incidents of robbery and street crimes in different areas.
New Town police acting on information about the incident of a robbery from a citizen responded immediately and succeeded to net the accused.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated SP Rawal, DSP New Town, SHO and police team for give quick response on robbery incident call and arresting the robbers.
The attack on the lives and property of citizens would not be tolerated and the accused involved in dacoity, robbery and street crime cases cannot escape the grip of the law, he added.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..
Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions
UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final
Xposure announces winners
Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet
FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape
Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest two most wanted robbers; recover Rs 750,000 looted cash6 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds seminar on 'Cancer Awareness'6 minutes ago
-
SALU Hosts Seminar on Peace and Human Rights6 minutes ago
-
Police finalize foolproof security arrangements for Champions Trophy matches; deploy 5000 cops6 minutes ago
-
Police bust dacoit, street criminal gang; arrest four6 minutes ago
-
PHA completes renovation of Rwp Stadium Road6 minutes ago
-
Two foreign tourists rescued after getting lost while Skiing at Siri Paye6 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, other injured in Nowshera accident6 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Rawalpindi gears up for ICC Champions Trophy 202536 minutes ago
-
Watchmen who killed youth, lynched by mob in Galiyat36 minutes ago
-
PTI’s narrative has failed: Kausar Kazmi36 minutes ago
-
H-9 Itwar bazaar popular shopping point offers affordable prices46 minutes ago