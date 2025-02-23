Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Most Wanted Robbers; Recover Rs 750,000 Looted Cash

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Police arrest two most wanted robbers; recover Rs 750,000 looted cash

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police arrested two most wanted robbers who were trying to flee after a robbery, said a police spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed that New Town police succeeded to net two robbers, wanted in several robbery and street crime cases. The robbers were arrested when they were trying to flee from the scene after a robbery from a citizen.

Police recovered 15 mobile phones, weapons, cash Rs 750,000 and other items from their possession.

During preliminary investigation, the arrested robbers namely Ehsanullah alias Three Star, the ringleader of the Three Star Robber and street criminal gang and Ijaz, confessed their involvement in more than two dozen incidents of robbery and street crimes in different areas.

New Town police acting on information about the incident of a robbery from a citizen responded immediately and succeeded to net the accused.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated SP Rawal, DSP New Town, SHO and police team for give quick response on robbery incident call and arresting the robbers.

The attack on the lives and property of citizens would not be tolerated and the accused involved in dacoity, robbery and street crime cases cannot escape the grip of the law, he added.

