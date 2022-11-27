Police arrest two narcotics dealers, recover hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The police here on Sunday arrested two narcotics dealers in separate raids and recovered 4.3 kilograms of hashish from their possession.

The police spokesman informed that the Hussainabad police arrested alleged notorious drug peddler Muhammad Ali Solangi near Nago Shah graveyard.

The spokesman claimed that 3 kg of hashish were recovered from possession of Solangi, who allegedly confessed during the initial interrogation that he had been supplying drugs in different parts of Hyderabad.

He was later booked under the Narcotics Act on the state's complaint at Hussainabad police station.

The Paban police, meanwhile, rounded up Nisar Ahmed Khanzada recovering 1.3 kg of hashish from his possession.

The spokesman informed that Khanzada was already booked in 4 different FIRs were lodged from 2017 to 2021 and as per the police information, the accused was an active member of a gang supplying drugs in Hyderabad and surrounding cities.