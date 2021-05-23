Police arrest two of robbers gang in Defence area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Two members of a gang involved in house robberies in posh locality of Defence area arrested by Defence Police Station team on Sunday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Defence PS Azam Rajper, arrested identified as Abdul Sattar s/o Ahmed Ismail and Javed alias Jaffar s/o Abu Al-Bashar.

On April 30th, 2021 during Sehri timings, the robbers along with their other accomplices had robbed cash, jewelery and cell phones on gun point from a house, case of which was registered at the same PS.

The arrested accused confessed their involvement in number of other such robberies within the jurisdictions of PS Korangi, Gizri, Manghopir, F.B. Area, Darakhshan and others. Both the accused hold criminal record also.

Police also recovered two pistols and rounds from their possession. Further investigation are underway.