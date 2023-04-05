Police arrest two outlaws after separate encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Two suspected outlaws were arrested after separate police encounter in injured condition in the limits of Fort and Bhitai Nagar police stations here on Wednesday.

The police spokesman informed that the Fort police were engaged in an exchange of fire by 3 suspects at Sakhi Abdul Wahab bridge during which one of the suspects sustained a gunshot and was arrested.

The spokesman added that 2 other suspects escaped from the spot.

The injured, identified as Shabbi Ahmed Buledi who is said to be a street criminal, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery.

He sustained a gunshot in his leg.

The spokesman told that the police were checking his further criminal record.

He apprised that the Bhitai Nagar police also rounded up a suspected street criminal Shaukat Buledi in injured condition after an encounter near the New Filtration plant, adding Buledi was shifted to the LUH.

He was also hit in the leg during the alleged exchange of fire.