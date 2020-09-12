UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Outlaws For Illegal Gas Re-filling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

Police arrest two outlaws for illegal gas re-filling

The city police conducted various raids on illegal gas re-filling points and arrested two accused besides seizing gas filling instruments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The city police conducted various raids on illegal gas re-filling points and arrested two accused besides seizing gas filling instruments.

In their ongoing crackdown against illegal gas re-filling, a team under the supervision of station House Officer, Race Course Police, conducted a raid and nabbed Liaquat while Airport Police apprehended Saddam Hussain and seized gas filling instruments from their custody.

Police spokesman informed on Saturday said police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed to launch crackdown against illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and no one would be allowed to sell petrol in open market that might cause major accidentsand devastation.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Business Gas Market From Race Airport

Recent Stories

AstraZeneca Resumes COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Tria ..

53 seconds ago

Video clip highlights President Alvi's major role ..

55 seconds ago

Cyclonic rainstorms affected M-8 segments be resto ..

25 minutes ago

England's Billings eager to make up for lost time

25 minutes ago

China Bans Pork Imports From Germany Over Confirme ..

29 minutes ago

55th anniversary of Maj. Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, obse ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.