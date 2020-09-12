Police arrest two outlaws for illegal gas re-filling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The city police conducted various raids on illegal gas re-filling points and arrested two accused besides seizing gas filling instruments.

In their ongoing crackdown against illegal gas re-filling, a team under the supervision of station House Officer, Race Course Police, conducted a raid and nabbed Liaquat while Airport Police apprehended Saddam Hussain and seized gas filling instruments from their custody.

Police spokesman informed on Saturday said police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed to launch crackdown against illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and no one would be allowed to sell petrol in open market that might cause major accidentsand devastation.