Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Outlaws In Injured Condition

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Police arrest two outlaws in injured condition

Police said that they have arrested two outlaws in injured condition after separate encounters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Police said that they have arrested two outlaws in injured condition after separate encounters.

First encounter occurred during patrolling with a dacoit gang near HESCO office, in result accused Malhar Ali was held in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape.

Second encounter was occured at Islamabad railway crossing in which Motorcyclists opened fire after being intercepted by the police in retaliation Police arrested an accused Laal Bux alias Laaloo Ghumrani with weapons while his accomplice managed to escape.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Fire Police

Recent Stories

‘Salman Butt not part of my team,’ says chief ..

‘Salman Butt not part of my team,’ says chief selector

14 minutes ago
 DC Kohat visits Khushalgarh joint check post

DC Kohat visits Khushalgarh joint check post

9 minutes ago
 PU team clinches literary competitions' trophy

PU team clinches literary competitions' trophy

13 minutes ago
 The Punjab University CEES 3-day int’l conferenc ..

The Punjab University CEES 3-day int’l conference on Dec 4

9 minutes ago
 PSH Blood Bank rescues 51,000 lives with 17,000 un ..

PSH Blood Bank rescues 51,000 lives with 17,000 units collected

16 minutes ago
 Saira Peter mesmerises audience with her magical v ..

Saira Peter mesmerises audience with her magical voice at PNCA

12 minutes ago
Bilawal greets people on Sindhi Culture Day

Bilawal greets people on Sindhi Culture Day

12 minutes ago
 Two murder convicts received death sentences in At ..

Two murder convicts received death sentences in Attock

12 minutes ago
 Police in Hassanbadal solve the mystery surroundin ..

Police in Hassanbadal solve the mystery surrounding the shopkeeper's blind murde ..

12 minutes ago
 Four matches decided in DC South girls, boys baske ..

Four matches decided in DC South girls, boys basketball championship

12 minutes ago
 Govt decides to ban Qingqi rickshaws

Govt decides to ban Qingqi rickshaws

9 minutes ago
 Two teenage abducted girls recovered from Lahore, ..

Two teenage abducted girls recovered from Lahore, abductors held

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan