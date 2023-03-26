UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Two Outlaws In Separate Encounters

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Police arrest two outlaws in separate encounters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested an alleged street criminal and an alleged motorbike lifter after separate encounters in the limits of A-Section police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the A-Section police was engaged in an exchange of fire by 2 suspected outlaws in Latifabad unit 12.

He added that one of the suspects, identified as Mir Muhammad Chandio, was arrested in injured condition but his accomplice escaped.

He claimed that Chandio was a street criminal who was recently found involved in robbing the citizens during Sehri time.

The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery.

Meanwhile, the spokesman told that the A-Section police also arrested an alleged motorbike lifter, Muhammad Thaeem, from Latifabad unit 12 area and recovered a motorbike.

He claimed that Thaeem and his gang allegedly stole or snatched over 100 motorbikes from Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar districts.

The spokesman claimed that Thaeem lifted dozens of motorbikes from Latifabad town alone in Hyderabad.

According to him, he was nominated in 17 FIRs lodged in the police stations of several districts.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Hyderabad Jamshoro Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ramadan Nights 2023 begins 5 April offering over 1 ..

Ramadan Nights 2023 begins 5 April offering over 10,000 products, up to 75% disc ..

4 minutes ago
 ERC gives out electric wheelchairs to quake-affect ..

ERC gives out electric wheelchairs to quake-affected people of determination in ..

4 minutes ago
 Investopia platform connects the world for investm ..

Investopia platform connects the world for investment in Africa&#039;s new econo ..

19 minutes ago
 Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies ..

Today’s challenges have roots in failed policies of Imran Khan: PM

2 hours ago
 President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1, ..

President Alvi lauds BizNet’s pledge to train 1,000 women as game developers

2 hours ago
 UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water securit ..

UAE Climate Change Minister confirms water security will be core part of COP28 a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.