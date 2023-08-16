Police arrest two over murder of journalist

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed the arrest of two prime accused for the murder of a journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghaar Malik, the Bureau Chief of Sindhi Television, Jan Muhammad Mahar, was gunned down at City's Buzy road on August 13.

The Sukkur police have arrested two nominated persons namely Bakhsal Ali Urf Bakhso Mahar and Babar Mahar.

On Tuesday, eleven identified and three unidentified persons have been nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) registered under the anti-terrorism act in the Police Station C section.