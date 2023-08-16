Open Menu

Police Arrest Two Over Murder Of Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Police arrest two over murder of journalist

Police on Wednesday claimed the arrest of two prime accused for the murder of a journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed the arrest of two prime accused for the murder of a journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghaar Malik, the Bureau Chief of Sindhi Television, Jan Muhammad Mahar, was gunned down at City's Buzy road on August 13.

The Sukkur police have arrested two nominated persons namely Bakhsal Ali Urf Bakhso Mahar and Babar Mahar.

On Tuesday, eleven identified and three unidentified persons have been nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) registered under the anti-terrorism act in the Police Station C section.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Road Sukkur August FIR TV

Recent Stories

Corruption case: Court extends physical remand of ..

Corruption case: Court extends physical remand of Moonis' secretary

5 minutes ago
 Technical bid for construction of 30 MW Ghuwari HP ..

Technical bid for construction of 30 MW Ghuwari HPP opens

5 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts intern university students

ISSI hosts intern university students

5 minutes ago
 FAO organizes 'Baseline Validation workshop'

FAO organizes 'Baseline Validation workshop'

5 minutes ago
 IGP distributes ownership documents of plots to fa ..

IGP distributes ownership documents of plots to families of police martyrs

11 minutes ago
 2 killed in train-car collision in Indonesia's Nor ..

2 killed in train-car collision in Indonesia's North Sumatra

11 minutes ago
IGP pays tribute to martyred police officer Shahza ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred police officer Shahzad Ahmed Cheema

11 minutes ago
 Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work ..

Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work goals

11 minutes ago
 LHC verdict leads to exemption from section 7E for ..

LHC verdict leads to exemption from section 7E for taxpayers: LCCI spokesman

11 minutes ago
 Cheques distributed among victims of Mingora lands ..

Cheques distributed among victims of Mingora landslide

5 minutes ago
 IHC orders immediate release of PTI leaders Shehry ..

IHC orders immediate release of PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

36 minutes ago
 Ashrafi condemns Quran's desecration, attacks on C ..

Ashrafi condemns Quran's desecration, attacks on Christian worship places in Jar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan