UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:05 AM

Police arrest two peddlers

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from them

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from them.

A police spokesman said that during the operation, police arrested Omar Saeed and Naseem alias 'Kala' besides recovering 375 bottles of liquor from their possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

1 hour ago

Sweden, Denmark to develop digital vaccine 'passpo ..

2 minutes ago

Dupont surprises the stars in Etoile de Besseges s ..

2 minutes ago

US Charges 3 Brokers With Defrauding 17,000 Invest ..

2 minutes ago

UK Media Watchdog Revokes License for Chinese Stat ..

2 minutes ago

Romania Church under fire as baby dies in baptism

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.