Police Arrest Two Peddlers
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:05 AM
RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from them.
A police spokesman said that during the operation, police arrested Omar Saeed and Naseem alias 'Kala' besides recovering 375 bottles of liquor from their possession.
Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.