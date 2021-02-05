Police arrest two peddlers

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from them

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor from them.

A police spokesman said that during the operation, police arrested Omar Saeed and Naseem alias 'Kala' besides recovering 375 bottles of liquor from their possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.