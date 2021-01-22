Police arrest two persons for snatching valuables

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested two accused for allegedly snatching valuables at gun point in the jurisdiction of Rangoo police station .

Those arrested include Allah Dad r/o Jalalabad Afghanistan and Shahzad r/o Charsada . It is worth mentioning that both the accused had snatched Rs 23000 , 500 Saudi Riyal and a cell phone worth Rs 30,000 from Muhammad Shafiq and Allah Bux on 3rd January at gun point and escaped .

The police recovered the snatched valuables , a motorcycle and two pistols from their possession .

Case under the relevant act has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile " Police Welfare Call Center" has been established here at police headquarters .

DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani said that the purpose of establishing the cell was to solve the problems of police officers and subordinate staff pertaining to their salaries , GP Fund , Jaheez Fund , Scholarships and financial assistance .