UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Two Persons For Snatching Valuables

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Police arrest two persons for snatching valuables

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Friday arrested two accused for allegedly snatching valuables at gun point in the jurisdiction of Rangoo police station .

Those arrested include Allah Dad r/o Jalalabad Afghanistan and Shahzad r/o Charsada . It is worth mentioning that both the accused had snatched Rs 23000 , 500 Saudi Riyal and a cell phone worth Rs 30,000 from Muhammad Shafiq and Allah Bux on 3rd January at gun point and escaped .

The police recovered the snatched valuables , a motorcycle and two pistols from their possession .

Case under the relevant act has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile " Police Welfare Call Center" has been established here at police headquarters .

DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani said that the purpose of establishing the cell was to solve the problems of police officers and subordinate staff pertaining to their salaries , GP Fund , Jaheez Fund , Scholarships and financial assistance .

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Police Station Saudi Riyal Jalalabad Attock January From

Recent Stories

Psychologist kills daughter, commits suicide

18 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

33 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

34 minutes ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

36 minutes ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

38 minutes ago

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.