Police arrest two POs

RAWALPINDI, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two proclaimed offenders (PO's) from different areas, police spokesman informed here on Sunday.

Sadiqabad police arrested proclaimed offender Mureed Ahmed who was wanted by police in cheque dishonor case.

Similarly, Ganjmandi Police arrested proclaimed offender namely Muhammad Umer Hayyat who was wanted by police under section 420.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams for arresting proclaimed offenders adding that strict action would be taken against those who were involved in heinous crime.