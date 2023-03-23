Police arrest two POs involved in robbery, impersonating govt officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in robbing a citizen by impersonating government officials at a home in Wah Cantt area.

According to police spokesman on Thursday, the wanted criminals had committed a robbery at a citizen's house while pretending to be government officials in 2017.

The criminals were identified as Usman and Wali and were shifted to jail for an identification parade.

Police have registered separate cases against the arrested accused while further investigation was in progress.

Appreciating the Wah Cantt police team, SP Potohar Muhammad Waqqas Khan said that criminals would be charged with solid evidence and vowed to take strict action against such anti-social elements.