Police Arrest Two POs, Recovered Kalashnikov, Liquor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Sanawan Police rounded up four criminals including two Proclaimed Offenders (PO) with an automatic Kalashnikov and 20 litre liquor on Saturday early morning.

The action was taken under the ongoing crackdown against criminal.

The proclaimed offenders were identified as Muhammad Numan son of Sabir Hussain and Muhammad Sajid son of Ghulam Hazir, resident of Moza Pati Naich, who were wanted in a number of cases.

Station House Officer Sanawan police station Asmat Abbas said cases were registered against them and first information report was lodges under article 216.

In another raid, police recovered 20 litre toxic liquor from Muhammad Naseer son of Hashim after arresting him from Sher Sultan.

He was booked under Article 504/20.

Police said action against criminals would be continued unabated.

