Police Arrest Two POs Wanted In Attempt To Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Rawalpindi Police here on Monday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in Mandra Police Station

Rawalpindi Police here on Monday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in Mandra Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Mandra police managed to arrest two POs namely Arslan Mushtaq and Abdul Wahab, wanted in an attempt to murder case.

Superintendent of Police Saddar, Ahmed Zaneer Cheema said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with law against the lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

