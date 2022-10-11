Police arrest two POs wanted in different cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Tuesday arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases registered in Kotli Sattian and Phagwari Police Stations.

According to a police spokesman, Kotli Sattian police managed to arrest a PO namely Asad Ali wanted in a case registered in 2020.

He informed that three accomplices of the accused had already been sent behind the bars.

Police also arrested a PO namely Shoaib wanted in a case registered in Phagwari police station.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.